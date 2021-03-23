Menu

Watch
thumbnail_We’re Open West Michigan Web Headers copy.png

They’ve always been there. Some have been part of their neighborhood for decades; others are newer additions. They’re the shops and restaurants that make West Michigan…West Michigan. And now, more than ever, they need our support.

Locally owned, small businesses all over West Michigan are adapting and making it easy and safe to buy their products. Many offer online shopping. Take a look at our local business map below and click on the pins for ideas on which businesses to support in your area. If you know of another business we should consider adding, fill out the form below.

As you find ways to support businesses in your community, share your photos and stories with us by adding the hashtag #OpenWestMichigan.

SEE MORE: INTERACTIVE MAP: Find local stores in West Michigan

SEE MORE: We're Open: Tell us your story

Next Page
We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support
Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce