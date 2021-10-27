We're Open: Maggie's Be Café

Labor shortages are all over the headlines, but for those with developmental or intellectual disabilities, finding work has been hard for much longer.

Places like Maggie's Be Cafe are changing that. Maggie's Be Cafe is an environment filled with love, acceptance, and inclusivity for its employees and customers. It's a workplace environment that bridges the gap between individuals with disabilities and those without.

Chuck and Virginia Fischer created the cafe in honor of their 25-year-old daughter Maggie, who has Down Syndrome, as they know firsthand how difficult it can be for men and women with disabilities to obtain meaningful employment.

After beginning the process of creating the café, the Beemer family heard about Brody’s Be Café, a coffee shop Ada with a similar purpose. Although both are independently owned and operated, they often team up to continue to spread their mission.

Maggie's Be Cafe is located at 6490 28th Avenue in Hudsonville.

Learn more by visiting them online at maggiesbecafe.com.

We're Open is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.