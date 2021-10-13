We’re Open: Mission India Super Thrift offers bargains for a cause

Watch
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thrift stores are noted for their bargain prices, but Mission India Super Thrift is noted for the high quality of the items for sale.

Co-manager Vicki Sikkema admits they can be “fussy.” They will actually turn away household items that are too used up. They prefer “gently used” donations.

The result is growing sales.

Mission India Super Thrift, 2146 Plainfield Avenue NE, Grand Rapids 616-361-7411

