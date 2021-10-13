We’re Open: Two ways to enjoy fall at Apple Valley Fun Farm and Abandoned Acres Farm

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Families are sure to find something to do at the twin attractions in Alpine Township, Apple Valley Fun Farm and Abandoned Acres Farm.

Apple Valley Fun Farm offers a wide variety of fall activities and treats, from a corn maze to friendly goats.

Abandoned Acres Farm is a haunted corn maze that aims to shock and surprise with the gorey stuff other Halloween attractions are noted for.

Apple Valley Fun Farm , 7737 Fruit Ridge Avenue NW, Sparta , 616-914-6004

Abandoned Acres Farm , 7737 Fruit Ridge Avenue NW, Sparta , 616-914-6004

