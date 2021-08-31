Watch
We're Open: Sinister Paint offers custom art on helmets, motorcycles, guitars

Posted at 7:47 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 07:47:51-04

HASTINGS, Mich. — Chad Kidder doesn’t have a shop nor a gallery, but it’s not hard to come across is creations.

Kidder airbrushes just about anything. “If it'll hold still long enough for me to paint it, and you want to paint it on there, I'll paint it on there,” Kidder says.

“But I love I love your classic, graphic novel, comic book stuff.”

It’s most common to see his fantasy and horror creations on guitars, motorcycle helmets and fenders.

Sinister Paint, Hastings 269-331-1765

