We're Open: Furniture City Creamery

Posted at 12:16 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 12:48:00-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rachel Franko's educational background may not scream ice cream, but she discovered a fresh take on the sweet treat you can savor all year long.

Rachel came up with the idea of an ice cream shop when she was on a trip along the west coast and she found her sweet spot in West Michigan.

Franko's chemical engineering background led to other talents and the opening of Furniture City Creamery located on Cherry Street in Grand Rapids. The name is a throwback to when "Beer City" was considered "Furniture City, USA."

Franko's authentically made from scratch ice cream makes their store a standout as many ice cream shops close down for the winter season. She says the store is popular among those in the neighborhood and they were able to stay in business during the pandemic thanks to online ordering.

But there's one catch. If you find a unique flavor you like, you may want to stock up, just in case they run out.

For more information about Furniture City Creamery click here.

