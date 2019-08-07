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AlleganSinkhole closes westbound I-196 at M-40Today's ForecastToday's Forecast: Foggy early with isolated afternoon stormsLocal News2 seriously hurt in Olive Township motorcycle, fire truck crashMichiganHow Michigan school districts are navigating the student cell phone banMuskegonMuskegon Heights separates from fire chief following drug, tax chargesKalamazoo16-year-old stabbed at Oshtemo Township apartment complexIonia Greenville Lowell BeldingSwine flu detected among pigs at Kent County Youth FairGrand RapidsChief Joe Trigg shares vision for department and creating partnershipsGrand RapidsGR may pull the plug on Lime, switch to Veo for electric scooters and bikes