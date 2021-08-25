Watch
We're Open

Actions

We’re Open: A lot of thought goes into the gifts and flowers at Rose Bowl Floral

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:45 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 08:45:19-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “I just want to be there for them, have some good customer service, embrace our community, help bring a little color in their life.”

Owner Shawn Thatcher can get reflective about what it means to own Rose Bowl Floral & Gift in Grand Rapids.

“The reality is people don't receive flowers in their lives as much as they should,” he says. “If you ask somebody when they receive flowers last, they'll remember.”

We're Open: Rose Bowl Floral, the gift of flowers

Thatcher took advantage of idle time during the early weeks of the pandemic to update the store, which has been operating since 1953. He has been involved since 1992.

Rose Bowl Floral & Gift, 905 Leonard NW, Grand Rapids 616-459-3329

We're Open: Tell us your story
See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce