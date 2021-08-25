We’re Open: A lot of thought goes into the gifts and flowers at Rose Bowl Floral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “I just want to be there for them, have some good customer service, embrace our community, help bring a little color in their life.”

Owner Shawn Thatcher can get reflective about what it means to own Rose Bowl Floral & Gift in Grand Rapids.

“The reality is people don't receive flowers in their lives as much as they should,” he says. “If you ask somebody when they receive flowers last, they'll remember.”

Thatcher took advantage of idle time during the early weeks of the pandemic to update the store, which has been operating since 1953. He has been involved since 1992.

Rose Bowl Floral & Gift , 905 Leonard NW, Grand Rapids 616-459-3329

