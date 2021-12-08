Watch
We're Open

Actions

We're Open: Vertigo Music in Grand Rapids

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:39 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:40:24-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to get your hands on some music without a few clicks from your phone, you'll want to check out Vertigo Music in downtown Grand Rapids.

They sell new records players, records, offer collectible options and even have an online discount store. If you have old records you're looking to sell or trade in, Vertigo Music says they'll give you 50% of what they'll sell them for upon inspection.

Records have been growing in popularity lately and Vertigo Music has a wide variety to choose from.

The store is located on South Division near Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids.

For more information click here to visit their website.

You can also follow them on Facebook by clicking here.

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce