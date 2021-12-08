We're Open: Vertigo Music in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to get your hands on some music without a few clicks from your phone, you'll want to check out Vertigo Music in downtown Grand Rapids.

They sell new records players, records, offer collectible options and even have an online discount store. If you have old records you're looking to sell or trade in, Vertigo Music says they'll give you 50% of what they'll sell them for upon inspection.

Records have been growing in popularity lately and Vertigo Music has a wide variety to choose from.

The store is located on South Division near Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids.

For more information click here to visit their website.

You can also follow them on Facebook by clicking here.

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan