We're Open: Mason Jar Plant Shop in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich — House plants can change up the atmosphere of your home no matter the time of year.

We recently visited Mason Jar Plants in Kalamazoo and they say there's been an uptick in interest in plants and decor over the pandemic.

With many people working remotely, house plants can add something special to your work or home space. The Mason Jar Plant Shop has many options to pick from and chances to get the whole family involved.

They offer activities for kids to enjoy and group sessions. They also offer locally made items such as pots for your plants and jewelry with a plant based theme.

Mason Jar Plant Shop is located at 116 W South St, in Kalamazoo, MI.

