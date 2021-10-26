Watch
We're Open

Actions

We're Open: Mason Jar Plant Shop in Kalamazoo

items.[0].image.alt
We're Open feature on FOX 1`7 Morning News
Mason Jar Plants in Kzoo.jpg
Posted at 9:55 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 10:49:11-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich — House plants can change up the atmosphere of your home no matter the time of year.

We recently visited Mason Jar Plants in Kalamazoo and they say there's been an uptick in interest in plants and decor over the pandemic.

With many people working remotely, house plants can add something special to your work or home space. The Mason Jar Plant Shop has many options to pick from and chances to get the whole family involved.

They offer activities for kids to enjoy and group sessions. They also offer locally made items such as pots for your plants and jewelry with a plant based theme.

Mason Jar Plant Shop is located at 116 W South St, in Kalamazoo, MI.

For more information click here.

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce