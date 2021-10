HOLLAND, Mich. — “Get your glad rags on” was an expression used in the 1920s when it was time to party, get dressed up.

Glad Rags in downtown Holland may have an art deco feeling but definitely keeps its customers in style, with international brands from Peter Millar and Tommy Bahama to Barbour from the UK, Pig and Hen from Amsterdam, and Pikolinos from Spain.

Glad Rags , 28 East 8th Street, Holland , 616-377-5929

