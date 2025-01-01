The Morning Mix and Founders Brewing Company have partnered to create, “Beer City Bites” … a new franchise featuring cooking segments with Chef Pete Engelhardt.

For over 25 years, Founders Brewing Company has been a driving force in the craft beer world, constantly pushing boundaries and reinventing what beer can be. Rooted in Michigan since 1997, Founders is committed to sustainable practices and crafting the highest quality brews, from the iconic All Day IPA to the celebrated KBS. Now, we're taking you inside their Grand Rapids taproom, a unique space overlooking the classic brewhouse and serving as a testing ground for innovative, taproom-exclusive beers. Join us as we explore the heart of "Beer City, USA" and discover what makes Founders a true Michigan institution.

Beyond the exceptional beer, the Founders taproom experience is elevated by the culinary expertise of Executive Chef Pete Engelhardt. Since joining in 2023, Chef Pete has revitalized the kitchen with a major renovation and menu upgrade, crafting dishes that perfectly complement Founders' diverse beer selection. From Smoky Baja Shrimp to the signature Founders KBS Burger, Chef Pete's creations are a testament to his passion for quality ingredients and innovative flavor pairings. Tune in as we delve into the kitchen and uncover the secrets behind the taproom's unforgettable food and beer experience.

