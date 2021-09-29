We're Open: International flavors at Gude Goodies Bakery

HOLLAND, Mich. — "Show some love," says Fernando Barajas, executive chef at Gude Goodies Bakery in Holland.

"That's how we show love, is through food."

There's plenty of love to be found at Gude Goodies.

The name comes from the family nickname for the guiding force of the business, Barajas' mom, Gudelia. "But everybody calls her Gude," he says.

The bakery reaches into family history for recipes. While many treats are Hispanic in origin, it "doesn't matter if you’re Hispanic; everybody loves them."