Watch
We're Open

Actions

We're Open: International flavors at Gude Goodies Bakery

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 10:12:31-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — "Show some love," says Fernando Barajas, executive chef at Gude Goodies Bakery in Holland.

"That's how we show love, is through food."

There's plenty of love to be found at Gude Goodies.

The name comes from the family nickname for the guiding force of the business, Barajas' mom, Gudelia. "But everybody calls her Gude," he says.

The bakery reaches into family history for recipes. While many treats are Hispanic in origin, it "doesn't matter if you’re Hispanic; everybody loves them."

We're Open: The inspiration behind Gude Goodies Bakery

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce