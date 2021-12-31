Watch
We're Open

Actions

We're Open: West Michigan Antique Mall

items.[0].videoTitle
It’s important to keep up with what’s new among all the antiques, and the advantage in going to the West Michigan Antique Mall is that there are dozens of antique dealers there all under one roof.
west michigan antique mall.JPG
Posted at 12:36 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 12:36:59-05

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Folks who shop for antiques tend to visit shops over and over to see what’s been added to the dealer’s collection.

There are good reasons for antique lovers to head to Grand Haven.  

It’s important to keep up with what’s new among all the antiques, and the advantage in going to the West Michigan Antique Mall is that there are dozens of antique dealers there all under one roof.

West Michigan Antique Mall is just south of Grand Haven on 168th Avenue, just north of Ferris Street. They’re on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce