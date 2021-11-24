We're Open: Liberty Footwear in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — You can't go wrong with a good pair boots this time of year. There's so many options out there, but we visited a place where they're made and sold locally in Grand Rapids.

Liberty Footwear has been in West Michigan for 50 years and has a rich history behind good quality footwear.

Owner Petr Kovarik's handcrafting skills started when he was a child shadowing his dad in Czechoslovakia. He eventually opened Liberty Footwear and the now the business crafts over 50 styles of work boots for patrons. Everyone from construction, workers, truckers to automatics can find the right boot for them.

Liberty Footwear is located at 1750 Alpine Avenue in Grand Rapids.

