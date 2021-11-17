We’re Open: Making scents at The Aroma Labs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many products offer a wide variety of scents, but they are designed for a wide audience and may not be your favorite fragrances.

The solution is The Aroma Lab, where you can design scents based on your preferences, scents that can be applied to products like soaps, lotions, scrubs, and more.

Choosing your scents during an appointment is free; you only pay for the materials you take home.

The Aroma Labs , 352 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo , 269-532-3339, and 76 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids 616-202-7878

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan