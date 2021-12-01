We're Open: Terra Bagels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is perhaps few things better than someone walking into the home or office with freshly made bagels and cream cheese!

Terra Bagels are known for their quality, freshness and variety and you can even place an online order for a quicker grab and go option.

Owner Clark Frain says the bagels are made fresh everyday. With over 13 different flavors you'll certainly be able to find something to go with your next morning cup of coffee. Frain says flavors include their everything bagel, plain, pumpernickel, sea salt and a whole lot more. They also offer two different gluten free options as well.

You can also find a variety of flavors when it comes to cream cheese options, including seasonal flavors. Terra Bagels offers a pumpkin cream cheese and soon they'll have an apple flavor and cookie butter flavor. Yum!

Frain says the shop also offers cookies and bagel chips you can enjoy.

They're located along Lake Dr. just south of Robinson Road S.E. in Grand Rapids.

For more information about Terra Bagels and place an online order click here.

