We’re Open: Sand Creek Dairy connects directly with customers through their own store

Posted at 9:22 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 09:22:58-04

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ethan Haywood points to a family desire to directly connect with customers as the reason they opened their own store.

Located on the family farm, Sand Creek Dairy, the building is small but stocked with the farm’s products, from produce to meats.

Even though the farm includes a dairy, they don’t feature their own dairy products because their dairy products are committed elsewhere by contract. But that doesn’t stop them from making their own cheese from dairy products out of the Mooville dairies.

The Haywood family is in its sixth generation farming in Barry County.

Sand Creek Dairy, 3130 Airport Road, Hastings

