We're Open: W.A.R. International

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —There are gifts that can melt a heart and there are gifts that can mend a life. Shopping at the boutique at Women At Risk International not only offers the public a chance to purchase unique, handmade holiday items, but also to help support and fund the mission of stopping human trafficking here at home and around the world. We spoke with Becky McDonald, the founder and president of the organization, to learn more.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 11:39:48-05
