We're Open: Vanden Brink Sweet Smoked Honey Ham

Sweet, smoked honey ham and it's locally sourced in West Michigan!

Vanden Brink Sweet Smoked Honey Ham opened in 2001 and it's sure to be a hit for your next holiday feast.

They have their own smoke house and wood chips on site to ensure great quality and flavor of their meats.

Their hams feature spiral sliced ham glazed with honey that's burnt on with a blow torch to give it a candy like constancy on top.

They're also curated in a secret family recipe and made fresh to order.

Ham s not the only thing they offer. You can also pick up fresh boxed lunches, jerky, sausages and meat sticks.

Vanden Brink Sweet Smoked Honey Ham is located at 1330 Leonard N.W. in Grand Rapids.

