We're Open: Groskopf's Luggage and Gifts in Grand Rapids

What do you buy the person who seems to have everything for the holidays? How about an upgrade to something they already have?

Groskopfs Luggage and Gifts has been in business for over a century.

They not only survived the Great Depression, but the pandemic too. And they're committed to high quality luggage protection as you make plans to jet off on your next trip.

Manager Doug Beckel says the store offers luggage, travel accessories and business cases for you to consider. They also offer other accessories like adapter plugs and passport cases.

He says while some people are worried about losing their expensive luggage, they may want to consider often times the valuables inside are worth more than the actual luggage. So, he says it's important to protect your valuable items while you're traveling.

Grospkof's Luggage and Gifts are located at 1200 E Paris Ave. S.E. #8260, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

