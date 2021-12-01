Watch
We're Open

Actions

We're Open: Groskopf's Luggage and Gifts in Grand Rapids

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:41 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 12:42:49-05

What do you buy the person who seems to have everything for the holidays? How about an upgrade to something they already have?

Groskopfs Luggage and Gifts has been in business for over a century.

They not only survived the Great Depression, but the pandemic too. And they're committed to high quality luggage protection as you make plans to jet off on your next trip.

Manager Doug Beckel says the store offers luggage, travel accessories and business cases for you to consider. They also offer other accessories like adapter plugs and passport cases.

He says while some people are worried about losing their expensive luggage, they may want to consider often times the valuables inside are worth more than the actual luggage. So, he says it's important to protect your valuable items while you're traveling.

Grospkof's Luggage and Gifts are located at 1200 E Paris Ave. S.E. #8260, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce