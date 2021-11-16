We're Open: The Grazing Table charcuterie restaurant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Most people experience charcuterie at parties, either in homes or at events.

The Grazing Table takes charcuterie to a new level: as a restaurant experience.

Newly opened in Kalamazoo, The Grazing Table proves that charcuterie can be a meal of itself.

In addition to serving at table, you can order charcuterie boards to take

home and even take classes on pairing the right foods on your own.

The Grazing Table , 402 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo 269-350-5721

We're Open: Grazing Table is charcuterie in a restaurant

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan