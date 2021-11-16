Watch
We're Open: The Grazing Table charcuterie restaurant

Posted at 9:46 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 09:46:48-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Most people experience charcuterie at parties, either in homes or at events.

The Grazing Table takes charcuterie to a new level: as a restaurant experience.

Newly opened in Kalamazoo, The Grazing Table proves that charcuterie can be a meal of itself.

In addition to serving at table, you can order charcuterie boards to take

home and even take classes on pairing the right foods on your own.

The Grazing Table, 402 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo 269-350-5721

We're Open: Grazing Table is charcuterie in a restaurant

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.

