We're Open: Hopscotch Children's Store

There's a little shop in East Hills Grand Rapids filled with toys, games, and everything kids love! Hopscotch Children's Store is a wonderful choice to shop for the kids while at the same time supporting local businesses.

The business is owned by husband and wife duo, Mark and Emily, with a goal to offer unique, educational products that are locally made, organic, and sustainable for kids ages 0-12.

They carry learning games and toys, baby gear, cloth diapers, children's gifts, and more all created by fair trade artisans, small US manufacturers, Michigan-based companies, and sustainable/eco-conscious manufacturers.

Hopscotch Children's Store is located at 909 Cherry Street Southeast in Grand Rapids.

Learn more and start window shopping by visiting hopscotchstore.com.

We're Open is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.