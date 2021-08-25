We’re Open: Santa Fe Trading Co. is a southwestern lifestyle store

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A visit to Santa Fe, New Mexico, is the inspiration behind Santa Fe Trading Company in downtown Saugatuck. Owners Korry and Doug Hoeksma were so impressed with the place that they opened a shop to sell items from the American Southwest.

Since then, they have expanded their retail vision to include comfort shoes and even shoes from Sweden known for their warmth in winter.

We're Open: Santa Fe Trading Co

Santa Fe Trading Company , 325 Butler Street, Saugatuck 269-857-1359

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan