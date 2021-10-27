We're Open: Satellite Records in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In this digital age we can download or stream music with a simple click of a button on our devices. But for Satellite Records in Kalamazoo, they're reminding us of simpler or nostalgic times with new records or hidden treasures found along the way.

Satellite Records calls themselves Michigan's record store for crate diggers. The term was coined many years ago when people would go searching for records. You certainly have lots to choose from in the store. Satellite Records has over 10,000 records, with about 25% of them being new. They buy, sell or trade used records from local people or go crate digging in hopes to find the next hidden musical gem.

The store also says vinyl has sold out CD's for the first time since the 1980s. They not only saw an uptick in interest over the pandemic, but also over the last couple of years.

They survived the past 18 months largely on online sales, but now shoppers can come browse the vinyl in person more often.

Satellite Records also has a "record deal" worth checking out. You can get a mystery box with five records for $3, but you don't know what you're getting!

Satellite Records is located at 808 S. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo.

You can check out their website by clicking here.

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

