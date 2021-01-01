Advertise With Us

FOX 17 provides customized results driven television and digital media solutions to businesses of all sizes. We specialize in tailoring marketing strategies designed to achieve business objectives and maximize the return on your advertising investment. We have a robust portfolio of products and services to help you create and distribute your business message to cross-platform targeted audiences. Our team is here to help you navigate the complex media environment that is in a constant state of change.

Rhonda Reeser

Local Sales Manager

rhonda.reeser@fox17online.com

616-340-2743

FOX 17 accepts commercials in the following digital formats:

HD Formats:



Video Codec Video Settings Audio MPEG2 (Many formats) 720P (1280x720) Frame Rate: 59.94 Date Rate: 35 mb/s Sample Rate: 48 hz Format: MP3, pcm_16, or wav Sony XDCam (Final Cut Pro preferred) 720P (1280x720) Frame Rate: 59.94 Date Rate: 35 mb/s Sample Rate: 48 hz Formate: MP3, pcm_16, or wav GXF (Global Exchange Format) 720P (1280x720) Frame Rate: 59.94 Date Rate: 35 mb/s Sample Rate: 48 hz Formate: MP3, pcm_16, or wav MPEG 4 (Limited, must be verified in-house before acceptance) 720P (1280x720) Frame Rate: 59.94 Date Rate: 35 mb/s Sample Rate: 48 hz Formate: MP3, pcm_16, or wav

While we can accept and play content formatted in 1080i, our playback system will cross-convert such content to 720P in real-time, for best results, we recommend submitting the spot in the format that it will ultimately air.

SD Formats:



Video Codec

Video Settings

Audio

MPEG2 (Many formats) 720×480 or 640×480 Frame Rate: 29.97 Data Rate: Between 6 – 12 mb/s Sample Rate: 48hz Format: MP3, pcm_16, or wav Sony XDCam (Final Cut Pro Preferred) 720×480 or 640×480 Frame Rate: 29.97 Data Rate: Between 6 – 12 mb/s Sample Rate: 48hz Format: MP3, pcm_16, or wav GXF (Global Exchange Format) 720×480 or 640×480 Frame Rate: 29.97 Data Rate: Between 6 – 12 mb/s Sample Rate: 48hz Format: MP3, pcm_16, or wav MPEG 4 (Limited, must be verified in-house before acceptance) 720×480 or 640×480 Frame Rate: 29.97 Data Rate: Between 6 – 12 mb/s Sample Rate: 48hz Format: MP3, pcm_16, or wav

**NOTE: Any other type of formats will need to be verified in house before acceptance.

