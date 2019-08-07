Advertise With Us

FOX 17 provides customized results driven through television and digital media solutions to businesses of all sizes. We specialize in tailoring marketing strategies designed to achieve business objectives and maximize the return on your advertising investment. We have a robust portfolio of products and services to help you create and distribute your business message to cross-platform targeted audiences. Our team is here to help you navigate the complex media environment that is in a constant state of change.

To get started, contact the FOX 17 Sales Team:

Gary Baxter

Director of Sales

gary.baxter@fox17online.com

(517) 256-9757