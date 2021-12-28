Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

See why Berger Chevrolet continues to give back to the community since 1925

Videos
Berger Chevrolet continues to give back to the community
Posted at 11:32 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 11:32:30-05

Surviving the test of time since 1925 says a lot about Berger Chevrolet. They take great pride in being very visible in the community, paying it forward, and uplifting other businesses along the way.

Berger shares the same mission as Fox 17 Morning Mix, teaming up to present the "We're Open West Michigan" Campaign, highlighting West Michigan's non-profits and local businesses that were struggling through the pandemic.

Leigh Ann went to their headquarters on 28th Street to learn why they continue to give back to the community, as well as how people can join their team.

We're Open is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time