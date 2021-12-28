See why Berger Chevrolet continues to give back to the community since 1925

Surviving the test of time since 1925 says a lot about Berger Chevrolet. They take great pride in being very visible in the community, paying it forward, and uplifting other businesses along the way.

Berger shares the same mission as Fox 17 Morning Mix, teaming up to present the "We're Open West Michigan" Campaign, highlighting West Michigan's non-profits and local businesses that were struggling through the pandemic.

Leigh Ann went to their headquarters on 28th Street to learn why they continue to give back to the community, as well as how people can join their team.

