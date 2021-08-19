We're Open: Pink Patio injects fun into shopping

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — You might say The Pink Patio is a playful place.

Oh, there's some serious shopping that can be done there, but the store's owners are committed to having fun, and letting their customers have fun.

"The Pink Patio is a garden and home decor store with a fun twist or a little twist of fun," says co-owner Mark Hendricks. "We let the customers figure out what the twist is."

Find out what the shop has to offer in the videos.

We're Open: Pink Patio 2

The Pink Patio , 133 Mason Street, Saugatuck 269-857-PINK (7465)

