Watch Now
Morning MixBrightest and Best

Actions

Morning Mix Brightest and Best

Brightest and Best Landing Page Header.png
FOX 17
Brightest and Best Landing Page Header.png
Posted at 10:31 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 10:31:01-04

FOX 17 is proud to publicly recognize West Michigan high school graduates for their academic excellence. These young men and women earned their success and reached the top of their class.

Brightest and Best is sponsored by MISA Michigan Student Aid

School Name
Student name and profile
Allendale High SchoolAnalese Patteuw
Baldwin Senior High SchoolNaomi Marsh-Robinson
Big Rapids High SchoolElise DeVries
Caledonia High SchoolReese Geister
Catholic Central High SchoolWilliam Preston
Cedar Springs High SchoolStella Malon
City High Middle SchoolRichard Xiao
Climax-Scotts High SchoolRyan DeHaan
Fennville High SchoolRenato Recillas
Fruitport High SchoolLevi Bol
Galesburg-Augusta High School Korbin Nigg
Gobles High SchoolDeanna Wood
Grand Rapids Christian High SchoolFrancesca (Frankie) Volkema
Grandville High SchoolQuinn Block
Grandville High SchoolBhavyasree Yekkala
Hamilton High SchoolAlyssa Franck
Holland High School Emmett Book
Hopkins High SchoolPeyton Roxbury
Hudsonville High SchoolBriella Beemer
Jenison High SchoolElla Chatfield
Lakeview High SchoolKalvin Frank
Mona Shores High SchoolCollin Khatir
Montague High SchoolDelaney Schultz
Muskegon Heights AcademyTai'Shaun Seals
Muskegon High School Esteban Martinez
Northview High SchoolElizabeth (Libby) Cosby
Oakridge High SchoolMerceydez Patton
Paw Paw High SchoolMolly Goodwin
Plainwell High SchoolElizabeth French
Ravenna High SchoolJosiah Kantola
South Haven High SchoolKayley Gorham
Sparta High SchoolKennedi Wood
Spring Lake High SchoolKyla Meyers
Sturgis High SchoolTristan Clark
Thornapple Kellogg High SchoolCade Hicswa
Three Rivers High SchoolAddison Simon
Vicksburg High SchoolClara Centofanti
West Ottawa High SchoolChelsea Overbeek
Wyoming High SchoolHana Hasanovic
Zeeland East High SchoolBrooke Lewis
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book