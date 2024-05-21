Morning Mix Brightest and Best

FOX 17 is proud to publicly recognize West Michigan high school graduates for their academic excellence. These young men and women earned their success and reached the top of their class.
|School Name
|Student name and profile
|Allendale High School
|Analese Patteuw
|Baldwin Senior High School
|Naomi Marsh-Robinson
|Big Rapids High School
|Elise DeVries
|Caledonia High School
|Reese Geister
|Catholic Central High School
|William Preston
|Cedar Springs High School
|Stella Malon
|City High Middle School
|Richard Xiao
|Climax-Scotts High School
|Ryan DeHaan
|Fennville High School
|Renato Recillas
|Fruitport High School
|Levi Bol
|Galesburg-Augusta High School
|Korbin Nigg
|Gobles High School
|Deanna Wood
|Grand Rapids Christian High School
|Francesca (Frankie) Volkema
|Grandville High School
|Quinn Block
|Grandville High School
|Bhavyasree Yekkala
|Hamilton High School
|Alyssa Franck
|Holland High School
|Emmett Book
|Hopkins High School
|Peyton Roxbury
|Hudsonville High School
|Briella Beemer
|Jenison High School
|Ella Chatfield
|Lakeview High School
|Kalvin Frank
|Mona Shores High School
|Collin Khatir
|Montague High School
|Delaney Schultz
|Muskegon Heights Academy
|Tai'Shaun Seals
|Muskegon High School
|Esteban Martinez
|Northview High School
|Elizabeth (Libby) Cosby
|Oakridge High School
|Merceydez Patton
|Paw Paw High School
|Molly Goodwin
|Plainwell High School
|Elizabeth French
|Ravenna High School
|Josiah Kantola
|South Haven High School
|Kayley Gorham
|Sparta High School
|Kennedi Wood
|Spring Lake High School
|Kyla Meyers
|Sturgis High School
|Tristan Clark
|Thornapple Kellogg High School
|Cade Hicswa
|Three Rivers High School
|Addison Simon
|Vicksburg High School
|Clara Centofanti
|West Ottawa High School
|Chelsea Overbeek
|Wyoming High School
|Hana Hasanovic
|Zeeland East High School
|Brooke Lewis