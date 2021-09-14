Watch
We're Open

Actions

We’re Open: The Cookie Store feeds Hasting’s sweet tooth

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:11 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 10:11:35-04

HASTINGS, Mich. — Hailey Converse wakes up in the morning and bakes cookies.

She bakes – minimum – 30 to 35 dozen every day. And she bakes cakes, pies, cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls, special orders, and serves lunch on top of all of that.

Converse is the guiding force behind The Cookie Store. It’s where Hastings shops for something sweet.

The Cookie Store, 221 W. Apple Street, Hastings 269-948-8281

We're Open: Cookie Store makes more than cookies

We're Open: Tell us your story
See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce