We’re Open: The Cookie Store feeds Hasting’s sweet tooth

HASTINGS, Mich. — Hailey Converse wakes up in the morning and bakes cookies.

She bakes – minimum – 30 to 35 dozen every day. And she bakes cakes, pies, cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls, special orders, and serves lunch on top of all of that.

Converse is the guiding force behind The Cookie Store. It’s where Hastings shops for something sweet.

The Cookie Store, 221 W. Apple Street, Hastings 269-948-8281

