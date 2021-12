There might be fewer locally owned and operated bookstores, but Schuler Books is one that has certainly lasted the test of time and evolved with it through the years.

They not only have a wide variety of book and music options, but great gift ideas too! You can also find things like cool coffee mugs, puzzles and mementos from iconic shows like "Friends."

Schuler Books is located on 28th Street in Grand Rapids, with access from 29th Street. They also have a location in Okemos.