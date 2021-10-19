Watch
We're Open

Actions

We're Open: BJ BenJim's Big & Tall in Portage

items.[0].image.alt
We're Open: FOX 17 10/19/21
BenJim's.jpg
Posted at 8:57 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 09:25:57-04

The owners of BJ BenJim's in Portage have a real passion for clothing attire and quality service. They first opened in 1988 dedicating their clothing to big and tall men. It's a niche we're seeing less of nowadays, but the store has adjusted with the times, even the changing times of the pandemic.

This independent clothing store saw a shift in the last few weeks from at home clothing ware to more business attire as the world continues to open up. The owners say at home remote work and a shift in routine changed many people's shopping habits and needs.

BJ BenJim's says they're not out to compete with big box stores, but provide an easy going shopping experience for clients at a fair price.

The store is located at 225 W. Center Avenue in Portage and they are open Monday through Saturday.

For more information you can visit BJ BenJim's website by clicking here.

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce