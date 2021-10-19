We're Open: BJ BenJim's Big & Tall in Portage

The owners of BJ BenJim's in Portage have a real passion for clothing attire and quality service. They first opened in 1988 dedicating their clothing to big and tall men. It's a niche we're seeing less of nowadays, but the store has adjusted with the times, even the changing times of the pandemic.

This independent clothing store saw a shift in the last few weeks from at home clothing ware to more business attire as the world continues to open up. The owners say at home remote work and a shift in routine changed many people's shopping habits and needs.

BJ BenJim's says they're not out to compete with big box stores, but provide an easy going shopping experience for clients at a fair price.

The store is located at 225 W. Center Avenue in Portage and they are open Monday through Saturday.

