We're Open: 3rdchair

There's a space in Grand Rapids where teens and young adults can go to feel safe, understood, and seek help from counselors if they need support called 3rdchair.

3rdchair devotes itself to helping middle schoolers, high schoolers, and college students who might not have the support they need to get through difficult times in life. Kids are strategically matched with counselors who they can relate to and understand the situations they are going through, and help work them through it.

3rdchair is located at 648 Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. There's a curated space in the BrassWorks building, where students can chill, sit on comfy couches, play board games, drink coffee and get away from the distractions of life.

Learn more by visiting thethirdchair.com or call (616)-916-3711.

