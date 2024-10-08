Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now

FOX 17 Staff

FOX 17 Neighborhood Reporters
Waleed Alamleh 8x10.png

Waleed Alamleh

Casandra Alonso 8x10.jpg

Cassandra Alonso

Daren Bower.jpg

Daren Bower

Julie Dunmire 8x10.jpg

Julie Dunmire

Alina Hauter 8x10.jpg

Alina Hauter

Sam_Landstra_8x10.jpg

Sam Landstra

Paige Meyer 8x10.jpg

Paige Meyer

Giselle Valentin 8x10.jpg

Giselle Valentin

Zachariah Wheaton 8x10.jpg

Zachariah Wheaton

Matt_Witkos_8x10.jpg

Matt Witkos

FOX 17 News Staff
Janice Allen Winter 2024 Headshot

Janice Allen

Elliot_Grandia_8x10.jpg

Elliot Grandia

Andy Curtis 2023 Headshot

Andy Curtis

Josh Berry Winter 2024 Headshot

Josh Berry

FOX 17 Meteorologists
Colton Cichoracki 8x10.jpg

Colton Cichoracki

Gracyn Freund 8x10.png

Gracyn Freund

Kara James 8x10.png

Kara James

FOX 17 Morning Mix
Todd Chance 8x10.jpg

Todd Chance

Michelle Dunaway 8x10.jpg

Michelle Dunaway

Lindsay Poppen 2025

Lindsay Poppen

Nicole Stoner

RightRail_TigersMatchup_08_13_ADV.png

Sports

Catch the Tigers