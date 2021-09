“Everything we make is vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and dye-free,” says co-owner Nick Van Liere.

But Rise Authentic Baking Company appeals to far more people than those who have special dietary needs.

“We can feed everybody, and it's all delicious,” Nick says.

We're Open: Rise Authentic Bakery

Rise Authentic Baking Company , 1220 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids (616) 288-7969

