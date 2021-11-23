We're Open: Grand Vin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you looking for something special to serve at your next holiday party? Grand Vin in downtown Grand Rapids can definitely open you up to a whole new world when it comes to wine selection.

You can pretty much tour the planet without leaving the wine shop and they make it easy to shop for and learn about those international wines.

The meaning behind the name, Grand Vin, is derived from French terminology "great wines." In fact a lot of their wines come from France. But Grand Vin offers selections from places like Australia, New Zeeland, Argentina and Chile as well.

They also support other makers from around the US and in Grand Rapids. But Grand Vin says it's important to continue to learn and explore the wines bought from their store.

It's also a chance for locals to learn about the families and farms behind the wine. It's a way to further connect farm to table from different places around the world.

Grand Vin is located at 15 Ionia Ave SW Suite 120, in Grand Rapids.

They typically open at noon. You can also give them a call at (616) 279-2185.

To learn more information click here to visit their website.

