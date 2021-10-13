We're Open: Grand Rapids Ballet is back on stage and celebrating 50 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're seeing live stage performances slowly returning as all of us manage our way through a new normal way of life.

The Grand Rapids Ballet has a rich history of tradition and they're observing a big milestone this year. Dancers are set to hit the stage as the ballet company celebrates it's mission and passion that started 50 years ago.

in this week's We're Open segment we talked with the Grand Rapids Ballet about what you can expect to see this year.

