Watch
We're Open

Actions

We're Open: Second Impressions Thrift Store in Kalamazoo

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:39 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 12:44:15-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan has a lot of options to buy local at thrift stores in the area. Often times, they are connected to a cause of some sort.

And for a store in Kalamazoo, their efforts go towards enhancing education.

Second Impressions Upscale Thrift Shop is helping raise funds for grants to help parents who send their children to Kalamazoo Christian School.

The school asks parents participating in the grant program to volunteer once a year on a Saturday.

For shoppers, it has upscale offerings and a delivery service for an added fee.

The store says they are always in need of volunteers, but especially on Saturdays. They could also use help lifting and moving heavy items.

The store is located at 3750 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo.

Second Impressions was closed for 16 weeks over the pandemic, so they put more and more items online for shoppers.

For more information you can visit their website.

Click here to visit the store Facebook page.

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce