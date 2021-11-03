We're Open: Second Impressions Thrift Store in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan has a lot of options to buy local at thrift stores in the area. Often times, they are connected to a cause of some sort.

And for a store in Kalamazoo, their efforts go towards enhancing education.

Second Impressions Upscale Thrift Shop is helping raise funds for grants to help parents who send their children to Kalamazoo Christian School.

The school asks parents participating in the grant program to volunteer once a year on a Saturday.

For shoppers, it has upscale offerings and a delivery service for an added fee.

The store says they are always in need of volunteers, but especially on Saturdays. They could also use help lifting and moving heavy items.

The store is located at 3750 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo.

Second Impressions was closed for 16 weeks over the pandemic, so they put more and more items online for shoppers.

For more information you can visit their website.

