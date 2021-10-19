We're Open: Brody's Be Cafe

Something as simple as buying a cup of coffee can do a whole lot of good at Brody's Be Cafe in Ada. They serve anything a typical coffee shop has on the menu, but the baristas and staff that make the coffee are what truly make the cafe stand out.

Brody's Be Cafe employs special needs adults to give an opportunity to those who struggle to find it. Their mission is to provide a safe and enjoyable work environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays along with other special needs.

They also wish to create a place of acceptance for all people in the community; a place where everyone can come together to feel important and come together over a common love for coffee.

The cafe was inspired by the owner's son, Brody, who was born with Down syndrome. Jenny Cole believes that bridging the gap in every community is a must. She wanted to greater a place to feel loved, accepted, and belong.

Brody's Be Cafe is located at 7267 Thornapple River Drive Southeast.

Learn more by visiting brodysbecafe.com or following them on social media.

We're Open is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.