Each year, thousands of children are seriously hurt or killed because of a fire in their home.

Smoke alarms save lives.

That’s why FOX 17 is partnering with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. for the Keep Michigan SAFE initiative.

While supplies last, E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. and its partners are installing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in West Michigan homes for free.

If you own and live in your home and reside in any of these 14 counties - Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, St. Joseph, or Van Buren, please call E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. at (844) 978-4400 or email safe@fox17online.com to see if you’re eligible and help keep Michigan safe.

Please include:



Your full name

County of residence

City, township or village of residence

Do you own and occupy your home?

Do you have alarms in your home?

Complete address (including zip code)

Phone number

Email address

Requests received after business hours may have a delayed response.