We're Open: Kazoo Audio and Video

Posted at 11:18 AM, Oct 20, 2021
PORTAGE, Mich. — The heart and soul behind Kazoo Audio and Video is music and theater production. Owner John Farry says they not only offer products at a fair price, but also superior higher end products for home entertainment.

Ferry decided to take a risk at the beginning of the pandemic and start buying more product. He says it's a decision that ended up paying off as many industries now struggle with supply shortages.

He says their driving force is music, but many families have the theater experience for video as well. The company also supplies installations for customers as many aren't comfortable with the process.

The store is located on West Centre Avenue between US 131 and Oakland Drive in Portage.

