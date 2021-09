The Classic Equestrian provides everything someone would need in the horse community, from tack to apparel and everything in between.

“We work with people who are brand new to riding, kids that want to get into riding, all the way up to the top professionals across the country,” says owner Haley Stubbert.

The Classic Equestrian , 515 Ada Drive, Ada 616-558-4178

