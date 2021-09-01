Watch
We're Open: The S. Jefferson Street General Store features locally produced items

Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 01, 2021
HASTINGS, Mich. — While the South Jefferson Street General Store in Hastings depends on people who shop local, the store itself shops local. Many items featured in the store are produced locally.

“We have a large made-in-Michigan section in which we have local craftsmen and businesses,” says store manager Jody Peterson. “When people want something that is made in Michigan, something that is unique that you can't just buy anywhere, they come here.”

They carry products made in Hastings, such as Jr. Rangerland, Hastings Pewter Company, and Hastings Candle Company. Other Michigan-based products come from A&M Laser Gifts, Uncle Goose blocks, Cherry Republic, Michigan Mittens, and Polka Dot Mitten coasters.

Being a general store, “we sell just about anything and everything here,” Peterson says.

