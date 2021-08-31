Learn how Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community

For decades, Beger Chevrolet has been serving the West Michigan community not only with new and used vehicles, but they also pay it forward to small businesses and non-profits.

Berger Chevrolet prides itself on being sponsors of fundraisers for charities and nonprofits for the West Michigan community. The employees of Berger Chevrolet also give back to the community through volunteering.

Back in 2020, Berger partnered with Fox 17 to sponsor the "We're Open" and "Taste of the Town" segments to highlight local businesses struggling during the pandemic.

To learn more about Berger's involvement in the community, head to bergerchevy.com/berger-gives-back.

Learn more about employment opportunities head to bergerchevy.com.