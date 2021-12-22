We're Open: Art of the Table

Watch
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Art of the Table has been a Wealthy Street staple featuring gourmet groceries for 18 years. They have plenty of selections to choose from and you have the chance to taste options from around the world.

The store offers plenty of fresh foods and wines. It also includes things like salts, olive oils and vinegar options. From corporate gatherings to everyday families they have plenty to choose from and have some great gift ideas as well.

Art of the Table is located on Wealthy Street between College and Eastern. For more information click here to visit their website.

