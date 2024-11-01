Add this to your Fall Back routine for a safe winter

Watch Now
It's BAAAA-AAAAACK!

Fall Back that is.

Everyone's favorite part of Daylight Savings Time has returned with that precious extra hour of sleep, earlier sunset times, and reminders of caring for your mental health during those Vitamin-D-deficient months.

It's also a great time to make sure you and your family are safe this winter by checking your smoke alarm batteries and other safety equipment.

Smoke detectors need to have their batteries checked every year and should be replaced every 10 years.

Adding this to your clock-adjusting routine doesn't take much and could save lives.

It's also a good idea to write what year you installed each battery somewhere on it so you know for sure when you've reached that 10-year mark.

While you're at it, check your fire extinguishers and store important documents in a fire-proof case. Then, make sure all windows and doors are in good working order and that your family knows what to do in case of a fire.

Now, as far as changing the clocks back— phones and computers will automatically update, analog clocks use that dial on the back, and newer cars will have that option in the settings menu.

Don't ask us about older cars or your oven— you're just going to have to do the math for the next 6 months.

For more about how to keep your family safe from fires, check out Keep Michigan Safe— our team-up with E.S.C.A.P.E Inc. on everything fire safety.

Fall Back happens November 3 at 2 a.m.

