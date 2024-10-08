Blazing a path to safety: Rockford firefighters teach fire safety to kids

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford firefighters are teaching preschool and kindergarten classes fire safety and prevention tips during the month of October.

City of Rockford Firefighter, Chad Peckham, said since fires spread quickly, it is paramount kids understand their family’s emergency escape plan.

"Just to get them acclimated on what to do if there is an emergency so they don’t panic. They know exactly what they’re supposed to do if a fire alarm sounds," explained Peckham.

Teaching kids to have more than one escape plan to exit their home can be an important part of understanding fire safety, with getting out being the most important part.

"We really have got to drive that home— whether it's toys, animals; it’s replaceable, and your life is the most important," said Peckham.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half.

Meanwhile, roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working ones.

Peckham suggests practicing an escape plan a couple times a year and testing your smoke detectors once a month.

“We want one in every bedroom. Every sleeping area. We want one in the hallway directly outside of the sleeping areas, and then we want at least one on every level of the home," emphasized Peckham.

Newer smoke alarms that contain Lithium-ion batteries do not need to be replaced often, but detectors with a nine-volt battery should be changed every six months, according to Peckham.

“They save lives, and it really gives you the time you need to get out of the home," stated Peckham.

An example escape plan along with resources if you need help getting a smoke alarm installed in your home are available here: