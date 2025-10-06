CHARGE INTO SAFETY: Using lithium-ion batteries in your home and when you travel

Each year, FOX 17 teams up with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. to highlight the Fire Prevention Week campaign.
This year's theme is Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home. The main focus is learning how important it is to buy, charge and recycle safely to prevent a fire in your home.
You may not realize how common lithium-ion batteries are in your day-to-day life. Almost anything rechargeable uses this kind of battery.
Charge into fire safety: 3 steps
- Buy only listed products: when buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, look for a safety certification mark such as UL, ETL, or CSA. This means it meets important safety standards.
- Charge devices safely:
- Always use the cord that came with the product to charge.
- Follow the instructions from the manufacturer.
- Charge your device on a hard surface.
- Don't overcharge your device.
- Unplug it or remove the battery when it's fully charged.
- Recycle batteries responsibly: Don't throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins, they could start a fire. Find a safe battery recycling location at call2recycle.org.
Other safety tips:
