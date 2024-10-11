CatRec Restoration offers professional, compassionate services

When a tragedy like a fire or flood damages or even destroys your home or business, it can be hard to see past the devastation. CatRec Restoration is a leader in the area when it comes to restoring these places and making them like new. But more than that, their staff uses their years of experience to calmly assist people going through a disaster.

They are also partnering with FOX17 to help promote Fire Safety and Awareness. We met with Rick, the president of the company, and his office manager Sara Minniear to learn more about the work they do.

