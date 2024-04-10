Smoke Alarm Blitz coming to Wyoming

“Every day, 7 people die from a home fire.”

—American Red Cross

It’s one of the most frequent— and preventable— disasters in the US.

Michigan is seeing a concerning fire trend— losing 44 lives to home fires as of March 29 this year. Fire-related deaths are up 12% from 2017-23 and fires are up 24% in the same timeframe.

So— here’s our question: Got smoke alarms? Not sure if you’ve got enough or have them in the right places?

Wyoming Fire Department and the American Red Cross want to help you out.

RELATED: Keep Michigan S.A.F.E— FOX 17's partnership E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. to increase fire safety awareness in West Michigan

You’ll see them canvassing neighborhoods Thursday and Friday this week, asking to inspect homes for proper placement and number of alarms.

Then, on April 20, alarms will be installed for those who need it from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for free.

You can help!

Volunteers are still needed for both events. Sign up to canvass or help on installation day to save lives in Michigan.